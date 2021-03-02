David Richard Almy of Mesick passed away Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 at home. He was 67 years old.

Born December 4, 1953 in Owosso, Michigan to James and Lois (Weeks) Almy, Sr., Dave lived in many places like Denver and Chicago, before finally settling down in Mesick, Michigan, moving there his senior year and made his home in Sherman.

Dave worked as a driver for Howes and Howes Trucking for 32 years. In his younger years, his love of driving sent him to Alaska on an adventure where many stories were made and gold was found. He also loved to hop in a truck and go mudding with his best friend of over 50 years, Mike Williams.

Dave was a very kind and loving man, though stubborn at times. He gave the best bear hugs and his contagious laugh, loving heart and generous soul will be missed by those who loved him.

He is survived by his brother, James Almy, Jr.; sister, Susan Runyon; nieces, nephews, and close friends: Mike (Jane Merritt) Williams, Nicole (James) Neihardt, Lacey (Tony) Williams, Hope (Ryan) Wimmer, Kaitlyn, Adalyn, Michael, And Baby Neihardt, and Trenton Babel.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois and an infant son, Nathan.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.