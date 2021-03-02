David Richard Almy of Mesick passed away Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 at home. He was 67 years old.
Born December 4, 1953 in Owosso, Michigan to James and Lois (Weeks) Almy, Sr., Dave lived in many places like Denver and Chicago, before finally settling down in Mesick, Michigan, moving there his senior year and made his home in Sherman.
Dave worked as a driver for Howes and Howes Trucking for 32 years. In his younger years, his love of driving sent him to Alaska on an adventure where many stories were made and gold was found. He also loved to hop in a truck and go mudding with his best friend of over 50 years, Mike Williams.
Dave was a very kind and loving man, though stubborn at times. He gave the best bear hugs and his contagious laugh, loving heart and generous soul will be missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by his brother, James Almy, Jr.; sister, Susan Runyon; nieces, nephews, and close friends: Mike (Jane Merritt) Williams, Nicole (James) Neihardt, Lacey (Tony) Williams, Hope (Ryan) Wimmer, Kaitlyn, Adalyn, Michael, And Baby Neihardt, and Trenton Babel.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois and an infant son, Nathan.
