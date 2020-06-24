HERSEY — David Russell Brownlee, 56 of Hersey, MI passed away on June 22, 2020 in Reed City, MI.
He was born November 25, 1963 in Sacramento, CA to father Russell Brownlee and mother Gayle (Forsythe) Brownlee. In his younger years, David enjoyed his time spent traveling around the country and living abroad as an Air Force brat under Russell’s 20 years of dedicated service. After the Brownlee family settled in Hersey, MI, in 1988, David soon put down roots in Reed City, MI and started a family shortly after.
He is survived by his mother, Gayle Forsythe Brownlee; two daughters, Samantha (James) Hahn and Mallory (Thomas) Hoek of Grand Rapids; one grandson David Hoek; two siblings Mark Brownlee and Susan (Thomas) Roberts; his loving partner, Barbara Sonnerville; one nephew Steven Roberts; two nieces Allison and Lauren Roberts. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents; his father, Russell; and his aunt , Lynne Poteau.
A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City, MI. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the church, until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks for donations to help cover funeral expenses. The donation link is below.
https://everloved.com/life-of/david-brownlee/donate/
