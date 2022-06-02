David Scott Dillingham Jr., 41, of Traverse City, passed away on May 27, 2022 after a long battle with Bipolar Disease.

David cherished his family and friends. He was a graduate from Mesick High School, Class of 1999, and was a proud member of the Local 85 Plumbers and Steamfitters for many years. Most recently, a highlight of his career was working alongside his brother, Sean. He enjoyed the outdoors, biking and welding.

David is survived by his parents, David (Deb) Dillingham Sr. and Debbie (Gary) Lemkie; his wife, Sierra; his daughter, Josephine; his son, David; his daughter, Samantha; his stepchildren, Brock, Mallory and Elijah; his siblings, Shevawn Dillingham, Sean (Shelby) Dillingham, Katie (Tom) Kelly; his grandmother, Shevawn Distelrath; his nieces, Amelia, Sophia, Eleanor; his nephew, Sebastian; his aunts and uncles, Sally (Joe) Mrozowski, Leonard Distelrath, Kathleen (Jack) Halaas, Douglas Dillingham and Paul Dillingham; his cousins, Trisha Halaas and Joshua (Emily) Mrozowski.

David joins his cousin, Shane Halaas; grandfather, Leonard Distelrath; grandparents, Luanne and Lee Champagne; grandfather, Paul Dillingham; his very special great-grandparents, and his close friend, Jason Barnes in heaven.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. at The Tabernacle in Buckley, 315 E. Wexford Avenue, Buckley, MI 49620. Honoring David and his family's wishes, cremation has already taken place. David's family invites you for a luncheon to immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

