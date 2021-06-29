David Thomas Rapson
Memoriams

David Thomas Rapson age 91 of Lake City, passed away at Maple Ridge Living

Center on June 26, 2021. He was born on Oct 1, 1929 at Pontiac, Michigan to Fred and Myrtle (Phurlow) Rapson. He had worked as a barber in the Ann Arbor area for most of his working years. He enjoyed going fishing with his friend John Perry.

He is survived by three sons, Dale Rapson and Brent Rapson both of Indiana and Brian Rapson of Fenton. He has several grandchildren and other relatives surviving.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Gloria Kessler, Majorie Murray, Dorthea Rapson, and Bonnie Lewis.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lucas Cemetery with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Burial will follow the service. Arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

