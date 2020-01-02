MECOSTA — David Wayne Remus, age 45 of Mecosta, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 28 at McLaren Hospital in Mount Pleasant. He was born September 26, 1974 in Grand Rapids. On November 4, 2000, David married the love of his life, Cynthia (DeBarr). Together they welcomed into the world and raised their daughter Kayla Marie and son David Jeffery. His family was everything to him and he loved nothing more than spending time with them. From coaching their athletic teams to teaching them to hunt and fish, from camping and boating to playing an impromptu game of kickball, David enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with the people he loved.
David was a graduate of Reed City High School (1992), after which he chose to serve our country as a specialist in the United States Army. During his military career he earned many honors; including the expert marksmanship badge with grenade bar, the sharpshooter marksmanship badge with rifle bar, the air assault badge, and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He served three years active duty and another five years in the Army reserves.
In 1999, David graduated from Ferris State University with a BS in plastics engineering. He built his career with the Parker Hannifin Corporation, serving many years as plant manager at Parker Fluid System Connections in Lakeview. His strong work ethic and his dedication to a job well done drove him to achievement and success.
Family members and friends were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from David throughout his lifetime: to remain calm in the face of difficulty; to always give your best effort; to do what’s right, even when it’s hard; to lend a helping hand or give what you can when someone is in need. He was a man who held high values, and he enjoyed sharing his ideas with his children, nieces, and nephews. We can all hold close in our hearts the lessons that Dave so calmly and patiently taught us.
He is survived by his wife Cindy; daughter Kayla; son David; parents David A. and Pamela J. Remus; sisters Sheila Johnson and Lynda (Gavin) Remus; nephews Jacob (Aftyn) Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jeffery Johnson Bellrose, Dylan MacKenzie; nieces Emmy MacKenzie and Mercy Remus; great-nieces Lillian Johnson and Lennyn Johnson; father- and mother-in-law Ernest and Mary Jane DeBarr; sister-in-law Deana DeBarr; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Jack, and his brother Jeffery S Johnson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Further visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City on Friday, January 3, at 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Chippewa Hills/Reed City Schools Trap Shooting League.
