David William Ferry, age 81, of Cadillac passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was born on January 12, 1939 in Detroit to William and Lillian (Vondette) Ferry. He married Judith Dee (McBain) Ferry in 1993 in the Detroit area, she preceded him in death on October 15, 2020.
David enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, and traveling. He was an axillary police officer for the Taylor City; police force for ten years.
He is survived by children, David (Dawn) Ferry Jr., Katherine (Earl) Yancy, Carol DeCamillo, and Heather (Bruce) Alexander, two step sons, Doug (Lori) Beynon, and Christopher Beynon, eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and seven step great grandchildren. Surviving siblings, Lance Ferry, Jill Jones, and Jeri Escott, along with sister in-law Janice Bails.
He was preceded in death by wife, Judith, son, Dean Ferry, and sister Cheryl.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Tom Crain officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Friends are welcome starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery in McBain at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.