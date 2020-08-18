LEROY — David William Walker left this earthly realm on Monday, August 17, 2020 and is with the Lord Jesus, his wife MaryAnn and eldest son Dave, no longer enduring chronic pain that he was so familiar with.

David William Walker was born on their family farm in Willard, Ohio on March 21, 1932 of Jay and Dorothy Walker. David was a great role model for all his children, as well as, grand-children and great-grand-children. He never passed up any hug. David proudly served our country for fourteen years in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic with the rank of Staff-Sargent.

David is survived by his daughter, Therese and son-in-law Gary Wall; his son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Rachel Walker; and his son, Dean and daughter-in-law, Jamie Walker; grandchildren, Thomas and Angela Tyrpin, Deanna and Joel Felsk, Kayla Walker, Greg and Megan Torey, Beth and Jamie Fuller, Angela and Johnathan Shay, Jake and Renee Torey, Daniel and Liz Wall, and Debra Wall; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Gracie Lyn, Jayden, Avery, Tate, Lilly, Aubrey, Hailee, Camden, Brody, Savana, Stetson, Whalen, Brylee, Kylie, Kingston, Olivia, Daisy, Marik and Ruby; siblings, brother, Jay; sisters, Edna, Martha, Nancy and Maryjane; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces, grand and great-grand nephews, friends and church family members.

He will be deeply missed by all. Per David’s wishes, no service will be held at this time.

The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.

Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

 

