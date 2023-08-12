David Willis Gregg, aged 75, passed away from ALS on August 9, 2023 in his home in Tustin. He was born on March 27, 1948 in Cadillac to Kenneth O. and Bernadean M. Gregg. Dave graduated from Cadillac High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree from Ferris State University. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as the Environmental Health Director for Health Department #10 for over 30 years before retiring.
After retiring, Dave focused on building residential homes and developed the Davidsen Shores Condominiums. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion. In his free time, Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a passion for the outdoors and traveled to various places, including Texas. He also felt strongly about gun safety and passed on his knowledge and love of hunting and the outdoors to his grandchildren.
Dave married Linda Jean Haskin on July 29, 2000 in Lake City. Linda survives him, along with their children: Chad (Shaye) Ellis, Amy Ellis, Tracy Gregg, Christopher Gregg, Christian Clark, Ashley Clark, Amanda (Evan) Godfrey, Erin Gregg, and Chad Phillips. He is also survived by many grandchildren and siblings: Judy Fellows, Carolyn (Bob) Davidson, Sheryl Blanchard, and Doug Gregg, in-laws: Debra (Gordon) Gullekson, Laura (Craig) Haller, mother-in-law: Jeanette Haskin and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: father-in-law William Haskin, brother-in-laws: Clay Blanchard, and Mark Fellows
Cremation has taken place and a family celebration will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Passing Along The Heritage foundation at passingalongtheheritage.com/donate.php
