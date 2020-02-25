CADILLAC — Dawn Lorene Petersen, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 76.
Dawn was born on May 26, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Orvey and Belva (Bush) Briggs. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in her flower garden and watching the birds. Dawn was known as the "jelly lady" for her famous delicious homemade jelly. She cherished the time spent with family especially her children and grandchildren.
Dawn is survived by her sons, Steven Lewis (Patti) McBrian of Boon, James Dennis (Jennifer) McBrian of Boon, and Todd (Christi) Petersen of Petoskey; grandchildren, Katrina, Luke, Miranda, Haley, Kyle, Adam and Maggie; great-grandchild, Liliana; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Orvey and Belva Briggs; great-granddaughter, Allyssa; sister, Nancy Lee Larson; and brother, Douglas Briggs.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
