LAKE CITY — Dawn Renae Richardson, age 50, of Lake City went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Dawn was born July 21, 1969 in Cadillac to Kerwin and Sally (VanPolen) Huttenga. On July 27, 1991 she was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Richardson in Marion.
Dawn was a 1987 graduate of Northern Michigan Christian High School in McBain. She was a member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church and had an extremely strong Christian faith.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and loved spending time with her family. Dawn valiantly
battled ALS for five years with grace and beauty.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Larry and two sons Brandon and Tyler, both at home. Dawn is also survived by her parents, Kerwin and Sally Huttenga of Cadillac; and brothers, Darwin (Barb) Huttenga of McBain, Kevin Huttenga of Tustin and Dan (Carmen) Huttenga of Whitehall.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery with Pastor Mical Pugh officiating.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Lake City Christian Reformed Church; Christian Education Fund, PO Box 659, Lake City, MI 49651.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
