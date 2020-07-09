MESICK — Dean Allen Botkin Jr., age 51 of Mesick died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
He was born on October 17, 1968 the son of Dean and Gay (Haddix) Botkin. He married Katherine Sue (Bell) on June 1, 2013 in Hocking Hills, Ohio. Dean had been employed for 30 plus years with NAPA Auto Parts, locally working at NAPA in Cadillac. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine S. Botkin of Mesick; two step-children, Clinton (Taylor) Weeks and Ana (Kenneth Hall) Stroble all of Ohio; step-grandchild, Aiden Weeks, and his mother, Gayla Botkin of Ohio; sister, Cheri Baldwin and Tom of Florida; niece, Erica Baldwin also of Florida; his mother-in-law, Dian (Jim Dewey) Bell of Iron; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father Dean Allen Botkin, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. with formal services at 2 p.m.
Many thanks to family, friends, and staff a Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for their care and concern during Dean’s illness.
