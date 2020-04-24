LAKE CITY — Dean Carey Ruhf, age 81, of Lake City passed away April 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Dean was born July 30, 1938 in Lansing to Harold and Beatrice Rose (Bogart) Ruhf. He was united in marriage to Marian Lucille Recla on January 17, 1961 in Kalamazoo.
Dean was a proud veteran, serving in the US Army from 1956 to1958. He worked in a missile silo in Maryland. Dean was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dean is survived by his wife, Marian; five children, Helen (George) Keeler, Dan (Pauline) Selmer, Judy (Roy) Bucchholz, Dean (Jeannette) Ruhf, Donald (Cindy) Ruhf; daughter-in-law, Ellen Selmer; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Gary) Piellusch. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, David Selmer.
A private family gathering and committal are being planned.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the South Evart
Free Methodist Church in Evart.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
