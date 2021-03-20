Dean Douglas Crockett, age 65 of Cadillac passed at Green Acres in Cadillac on March 12, 2021. He was born in Midland on Nov. 6, 1955 to Albert H. and Helen M. (Loomis) Crockett. Dean was a member of the Cadillac Church of Christ and was a sign interpreter for the deaf. He enjoyed catch and release fishing and chatting on the internet. He had worked in janitorial work at a tool and die shop in St. Joseph. The family would like to thank all of staff at Green Acres and Hospice of Michigan for the great care that Dean received.
He is survived by his brothers, Larry Duane Knapp of Cadillac, Rick (Carolyn) Knapp of Merrill, and Scott Knapp of Houghton Lake. He has several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the family cemetery lot in Coleman, MI with Rev. Gary Leftwich officiating. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
