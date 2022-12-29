Dean Earl Finnerty, age 53, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Dean was born on December 28, 1968, in Cadillac, Michigan, to Bruce Joseph Finnerty and Bonnie Kay Batt Finnerty.
He married Sherrise Gunderson Finnerty in August of 1994, and together they raised a daughter, Amber Marie Hiscock. They became grandparents to three wonderful grandsons. Dean worked for Star Collision, Paragon Tool and Die, and most recently as the General Manager for North Kent Base in Sand Lake.
Dean loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, going camping, and snowmobiling. You could find him on Wednesday nights shooting pool in league or on Friday nights with his whiskey club. Every year in July, he would go on a canoe trip. Family and friends were very important to him, and he enjoyed spending time and making memories with them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrise; daughter, Amber Marie Hiscock; his parents, Bruce and Jane Finnerty of Cadillac; grandsons: Jahari Dean Tackett, Malaki, and Messiah; Ron Gunderson, Jr. and Sandra Gunderson of Grand Rapids; aunts and uncles: Delores and Mike Brinks, Maxine and John Swanberg, Al and Alice Finnerty, Larry Finnerty, Yvonne Batt, and Al Batt, all of Cadillac, and Paula Richards of Holt, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles: Leroy Finnerty and Dennis Finnerty; special cousin and friend, Scott Piltz; mother-in-law, Sharon Searl; father-in-law, Ron Gunderson, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Gunderson Vredeveld.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2022, at Ofield Funeral Home, 4500 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood. Memorials may be given to the charity of ones choosing.
