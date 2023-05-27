Dean Edward Beatty
Memoriams

Dean Edward Beatty, 92 passed away, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan Michigan. Born October 23, 1930 in Detroit Michigan to Joseph and Jean Beatty. United in marriage to the late Margaret Mary O’Connell on November 11, 1948 in Angola Indiana.

Dean is survived by sons; Chuck (Debbie) Beatty, David Beatty, Steve Beatty, grandchildren; Brianna (Allen) Spencer, Dean (Erin) Beatty, Erin(Matt) Brady, Kevin (Denise) Beatty, Kristen Beatty, Jacob Beatty and Danette Beatty and son in law Ryan Currie. Preceded in death by wife of 44 years, Margaret, granddaughter Megan Currie and siblings; Larry Beatty, Charles Beatty, Patty Crosby, Gordon Beatty and Bonnie Grieves.Dean graduated from St. Anne High School in Detroit, where he met and married the love of his life Margaret. Together they raised 3 sons. Dean worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years as an Engineer, and was proud and appreciative of his career with Ford. Dean was very athletic, loved all sports but baseball was his passion, he once tried out for the Detroit Tigers Baseball Team. During his retirement Dean was an avid Golfer, Bowler and Tennis player. He was an avid ice skater, cross country skier and loved walking in the woods with his dog.Dean was the dancer in the family, people lined up to dance with him at family functions. In his later years Dean’s favorite companion was his Yellow Lab Yogi whom he loved dearly.Cremation has taken place per Dean’s wishes. In leu of flowers please make a donation to Wings of Hope Hospice. To view Dean’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"