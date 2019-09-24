MARION — Dean Leroy Chamberlain, age 90, passed away at Autmnwood of McBain on September 22, 2019 with his family by his side.
Dean was born to Floyd Joseph and Eva Lucille (Pierson) Chamberlain on March 4, 1929 in Lansing, Michigan. On May 5, 1956 Dean married Joanne Marlene Wymer at the Marion United Methodist Church.
Dean grew up in Holt, Michigan, and as a young boy worked for his dad at their bakery and delivered the sweet goods by bike. He was a member and trustee of the Marion United Methodist Church. Active in the Marion Fire Department for 56 years, the Marion Food Pantry, a member of the Historical Society, and joined the Gleaners in 2006. He served in the Korean War, and U.S. Navy for four years in Hawaii. He loved fishing and hunting, playing shuffle board one day a week. He had worked for a time at the Marion Dairy for Bob Payne and had his own milk route and this is how me met the love of his life, Joanne. He was an avid fisherman and for years fished with his buddy, Bob Payne and after Bob’s death he fished with Rich Blackledge and Michael.
Dean is survived by his wife, Joanne Chamberlain; children, Trudy (Lynn) VanDaHuvel of Wisconsin, Douglas Dean (Diana Lynn) Chamberlain of Marion, Valarie Jo (David) Eckert of Marion, Darren Wayne (Rhonda) Chamberlain of Lake City; grandchildren, Nathan, Becky, Trisha, Cody, Patrick, Michael, Luke, Tyler, Clay, Chelsi, Aidan, Dylan, Trevor, and Bethany; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Deana, Dallas, Emily, Danielle, Michael, Aurora, Bella, Alicia, Jonathon, Skylar, Piper, Luke, Elissandra, Aerith, Gaberiel, and Ariana.
Dean was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Floyd Merlin (Pat) Chamberlain; in-laws, Yvonne (Dale) Squire, Barbara Eisenhower, Roger Wymer, Janel Wymer, Lonnie Wymer, and Rhoda Chamberlain.
A memorial service will be held at the Marion United Methodist Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Mort officiating. A luncheon will be held at the church following. Visitation will be one-hour prior to service. Military graveside services will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery with the Blue Mountain Post 6015.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.