Gary Steven Elmore
Memoriams

Dean Ray Oglesby of Wellston passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at his home. He was 67.

Dean was born September 15, 1954 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to James Ray and Lois Marie (Haksluoto) Oglesby.

He enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and the wildlife.

He is survived by his lifelong partner of 28 years, Darcie Wright; children: Casey Wright and Brandon Wright (Samantha Bump) all of Hoxeyville; siblings: Sheila (David) Pratt of Harrietta, Juanita (Charles) Strait of Traverse City, Roxann (Gordon) Houghton of Lake Ann, Henry Oglesby of Harrietta; and sister-in-law, Vickie Oglesby.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William "Bill" Oglesby.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"