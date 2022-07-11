Dean Ray Oglesby of Wellston passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at his home. He was 67.
Dean was born September 15, 1954 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to James Ray and Lois Marie (Haksluoto) Oglesby.
He enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and the wildlife.
He is survived by his lifelong partner of 28 years, Darcie Wright; children: Casey Wright and Brandon Wright (Samantha Bump) all of Hoxeyville; siblings: Sheila (David) Pratt of Harrietta, Juanita (Charles) Strait of Traverse City, Roxann (Gordon) Houghton of Lake Ann, Henry Oglesby of Harrietta; and sister-in-law, Vickie Oglesby.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William "Bill" Oglesby.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
