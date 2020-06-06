CADILLAC — Dean Sluiter passed away after a six-year battle with cancer, at the age of 79, on May 29, 2020.
He was born on September 3, 1940 the sixth of nine children of Martin and Florence (Marvin) Sluiter. He lived nearly his entire life in the Cadillac/Lucas area.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; three children, Larry (Ronnie) Sluiter, Brance (Sandy) Sluiter and Jodi Carpenter (Steve); along with two grandchildren, Emma and James; plus former daughter-in-law, Chong O'Connor. Dean is also survived by brothers, Martin Sluiter Jr., Wayne (Mary) Sluiter; sisters, Arlene Small, Carol Rolf, Sandy Cole; sister-in-laws Diane Coon and Joan Bunge; plus his faithful dog, Sheba.
Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother, John (Barb) Sluiter; a sister, Phyllis (Lyndon and Horace) Greeley; a baby sister, Sluiter; brothers-in-law, Bob Small, John Rolf, Gordon Cole, Roy Coon, and Tim Bunge; and sister-in-law Naomi Sluiter.
For a period of ten years, Dean lived and worked in Grand Rapids at Canada Dry, before moving to Cadillac, where he enjoyed working on his sister's farm. He worked seven years with Midstate Fruit and then for 33 years with Sysco Food as a semi-truck driver delivering supplies.
Having grown up on a farm, he learned to appreciate and enjoy being outdoors, so it was in his genes to garden, camp, hike and travel. After retirement from Sysco in 2010, he worked at Borg Warner briefly, but to relax he enjoyed getting together with family, bird watching, bear watching as they tore down his bird feeders and jigsaw puzzles. Growing up with his younger siblings, there were many wonderful sabbath afternoon memories of playing in the barn, walking out in the woods and fields, plus playing ball or catch, along with front yard croquet with family members. Dean's enjoyment wasn't contained to his own imagination as his dad had him weeding crop fields plus the forever picking up of rocks out of the fields to add to the rock piles. His poor mother was driven crazy with the constant running in and out of the house and the slamming screen doors.
The family would like to thank the many acts of kindness that were shown, the numerous home visits, well wishes and prayers given during Dean's illness. An especially heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses, caregivers and the staff of Munson Healthcare Hospice.
Being raised a Seventh-day Adventist, the entire Sluiter family are impatiently waiting for our Lord's return to be once again reunited with loved ones to live for eternity in Heaven with our Heavenly Father. Oh, what a glorious day that will be!
At the request of Dean, cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time.
For those that desire, a memorial contribution can be directed to Munson Healthcare Hospice.
Marion Cremation Service is providing services for the family with his ashes spread in the place he loved most, his backyard garden.
