Dean Struble, born Elwin Dean Struble, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on December 31, 2022, at the age of 82. Dean was the youngest child of Oscar and Ila (McCord) Struble, born on May 7, 1940 in Sylvan Twp., Osceola Co., Michigan. He resided his entire life at Brooks Corners, (the 4 corners of US10 and M66), and lived on every corner except the one the church is on.
For over 30 years he worked on his farm, milking cows and hauling hay. He also hauled milk for Kraft Foods in Clare and Liberty Dairy in Evart. Dean took time to take care of his family and often hauled hay for those he was close to. He had the best sense of humor, was someone his children could always rely on and wasn't shy about having conversations with those around him.
Dean was a determined man who enjoyed hunting and loved to be outside. He looked forward to Friday fish fry's and lived a life of simplicity. Dean had all he needed and wanted for nothing more.
Dean will always be alive in the hearts of those who survive him: his four children, Diann (Kraig) Allan of Evart, Dale Struble of Sears, Dawn (Joel) VanOrder of Evart and Dixie Ward of Mecosta; sister, Ilene Gaffney of Evart; 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by: his parents, Oscar and Ila; 2 brothers, Gerald and Stan Struble; 2 sisters, Carol Sherman and Nona Bailey; and granddaughter, Darcy Gray.
Family and friends are welcome to share their memories and stories on Monday, January 9th Noon-1pm at Corey Funeral Home in Evart. A memorial service, led by Pastor Nolan VanOrder, will begin at 1 p.m. For those of you who can not join us that day please consider, signing the guestbook, lighting a candle or sharing a story online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
