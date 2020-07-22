MANTON — Dean Wayne Ferry, of Manton and formerly of the Detroit area, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 57.
Dean was born on July 10, 1963, in Detroit to David and Janet (Leaman) Mitchell. Dean lived and breathed the great outdoors, his favorite places were without a doubt the woods and the water. He was never one to miss a hunting or fishing season of any kind. Dean's larger than life nature will be remembered and cherished by all those that had the opportunity to know him. He always had a story or joke to share and maintained strong bonds for all those who were friends, he considered family. Dean enjoyed time riding his Harley and will be missed by so many.
Dean is survived by his best friend and partner, Christine Bennett of Manton; his father, David (Judy) Ferry and mother, Janet Carol Mitchell; his children, Drew Crain, John (Shanda) Bennett, Karah (Abhik) Roy, Katherine (Felix Cruz) Bennett, Emily Bennett; and Tony Rome; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Layla, Alexa, Priyanna, Aaliyah, Ariyanna, Ayden, Landen, Jayce, Alyssa, and Reign; one brother, David (Dawn) Ferry Jr.; sisters, Kathryn (Earl) Yancy, Carol DeCamillo, Heather (Bruce) Alexander; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Carl Leaman.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour, prior from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., also at the funeral home located at 309 W. Main Street, Manton, MI 49663. Interment and committal services will be held in the afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac. Those in attendance at either location for services are asked to remain socially distant and wear a mask for the health and safety of others.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Christine Bennett.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
