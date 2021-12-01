Deana Hoornstra, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Monday the 22 of November at Munson Healthcare's Traverse City Hospital. She was only 55.
Deana was born on October 2, 1966, in Adrian Michigan to Joseph and Monica (King) Hoornstra. As a young girl, she relocated with family to northern Michigan, where she had two daughters and met her sweetheart of 20 years, Brian Halladay.
Deana loved her family and extended family tremendously and had the kindest of hearts. She took the greatest pride in being a grandmother to her two grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them and doing crafts. She was the type of person that everyone could count on to be available around the clock. No matter what time of day, no matter who you were, she would immediately be there. She was everyone's go-to person. Her faith in God was strong, and her heart was the most forgiving. She was loved by so many.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Hoornstra, two brothers Michael and Christopher Hoornstra, and father-in-law David Halladay.
She is survived by her sweetheart Brian Halladay and her children: Holly Barber and Candis Chaffee of Cadillac; grandchildren, Allie and Seth; her mother, Monica Douglas (Harry Wamba) of Cadillac; her siblings: Tina (Timothy) Dick of Tustin, Ricky Hoornstra of Ann Arbor, Ronald Douglas of Traverse City; Sister-in-law Tina Hoornstra; mother-in-law Bonnie Halladay of Leroy; sister-in-law, Shannon (Frank) Hill of Ohio; brother-in-law, David Jr Halladay of Leroy; nieces and nephews: Brandy (Raphael) Fairchild, Cory Hoornstra, Michael (Michelle) Douglas, Rachel Dick, Timothy Dick, Jr., Steven Dick, Drake Douglas, great nieces and nephews: Kaleigha, Kehlani, Japsy, Redd, Kai, Andrew, Collin, Addy, Brody, Emma, Stevie, Kyler, and Rylan.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The Barn Hall in Manton with a luncheon to follow. Per her wishes, cremation services have taken place. Interment will be at the Lake City Cemetery in Lake City. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ehlers-Danlos Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
