Deana Marie VanderMeulen age 90, of McBain passed away at her home on July 17, 2023. Deana was born on April 29, 1933 in Cadillac to Henry G. and Eva (Warren) Workman. She married Donald Jay VanderMeulen on September 26, 1952 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2022.
Deana enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, artex painting, and crocheting blankets for her family. As a homemaker she enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning for her family. She loved opening up her home and entertaining her family and friends, where it was full of love and music. She was told by many that she could have been a teacher or a nurse. She truly loved helping her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and even neighborhood kids with their homework. With her patient and caring personality, it did not take long before the kids could understand their assignments.
She is survived by her two sons; Larry (Natalia) VanderMeulen of Marco Island, Florida and Brian VanderMeulen of McBain. Her grandchildren are; Phillip VanderMeulen, Heather (Mike) Carey, Jeromy (Lisa) VanderMeulen, Lindsay VanderMeulen, Lynda (Jeff) Roby, Dawn (Tim) DenHartog, Michelle (T.J.) Hoover, Samantha (Larry) Hale, and Jamie VanderMeulen. Deana was blessed with many great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are: Winnie Poll of Caledonia, Franklin J. Workman of Allegan and in-laws, Jean Tacoma of Grandville and Marianne (Lou) Kehr of Kentucky. There are many nieces, nephews also surviving.
Deana was preceded in death by her sons; Allen VanderMeulen and Danny VanderMeulen, great grandson; Avery Roby, parents; Henry G. and Eva Workman, great grandparents; George and Dina Workman, siblings, Gerrit Workman, Dana Workman, Chuck Workman, Evart Workman, Gertrude (Harold) Heuker, Florence (Andy) Banks, and in-laws; Gordon Poll, Lester Tacoma, Gertrude Workman and Roger VanderMeulen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery at McBain. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A Luncheon will follow the burial service and memorial contributions may be made to one's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
