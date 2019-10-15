CADILLAC — Deanna D. Beem of Cadillac passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 81.
Deanna was born on March 12, 1938 in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Clarence D. and Lois M. (Brockhouse) Williams and they preceded her in death. On April 30, 1966 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac she married Ardilles “Ike‘ Beem and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2013.
Deanna graduated from Jacksonville High School and attended college in Minnesota. She had been employed at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources office in Cadillac for many years and later as a recess aide at Franklin Elementary School. Mrs. Beem was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac for many years and was a member of the Ladies Aide and of the Choir. She enjoyed playing cards and will be remembered for her contagious laugh and you always knew she was up to no good when she would say “Ta Da‘!!
Survivors include children: Wade Beem of Cadillac, Bethany (Dennis) Hook of Alcoa, Tennessee; stepchildren, Randy (Shawn) Beem of Charlotte, Michigan, Dianna (Tom) Redman and Mark (Heather) Beem, all of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Judy Long and Carole Keirl.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Soper Cemetery in Colfax Township, Wexford County, with Reverend Ted Turanski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to consider contributions to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hospice of Michigan or Sunnyside Assisted Living. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
