MANTON — Deanna Kay Danford of Manton passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 76.
Deanna was born December 30, 1943 in Cadillac to Clark Milford and Leona Marie (Truax) Boger. She worked at Lakeview Lutheran Manor in Cadillac for over 25 years and then worked as an in-home health caregiver for several years before retiring. Deanna’s nurturing heart, quick wit and sense of humor were a joy those she cared for as well as the many friends and family members that knew her. She blessed many with special cards, remembering special dates and offering encouragement. Deanna had the ability to make every person feel special and as though they were her favorite. She regularly donated to various organizations and school supplies to local schools. Deanna loved her family, especially her grandchildren and took every opportunity to capture a photo to add to her family albums. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cadillac and loved the Lord with her whole being.
On May 23, 1970 in Cadillac at the Salvation Army Citadel she married Roy S. Danford and was proud to have just celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary. Roy survives her along with children, Robert Boger of Cadillac, Roy Clark “Chuck‘ Danford (Priscilla Gonzalez) of Grawn, Heidi “Honey‘ (John) Ostruszka of Manton, and Lori Ann Danford of Manton; honorary son, Bruce Chaney of Wolverine; honorary daughter, Melissa “My Mel‘ Salinas of Livingston, Texas; five grandsons; nine granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Patricia Levitte, Bonnie Edwards, Ronald (Carol) Boger all of Cadillac. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Robert Anthony Boger; and siblings, Robert “Sonny‘ Boger and Barbara J. Stark.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Haring Township Cemetery. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with E.O. 2020-147 masks are asked to be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Strong Tower Radio or American Lung Association.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.