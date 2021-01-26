MILFORD — DeAnna Kay Jerore passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 22, 2021, in Milford, Michigan. She was 49.
DeAnna was born on September 28, 1971, in Livonia, Michigan, to Kathryn Lynn Handy. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1990. DeAnna worked various places over the years, including National Bank of Arizona as V.P. Area Sales Mgr. and for Service Systems Associates as Director of Catering Sales and Operations in both San Francisco and Miami. DeAnna most recently held the same position for Zoë’s Kitchen in the Washington D.C. area. Currently DeAnna was enrolled at the University of Michigan working on her B.A. in Political Science.
DeAnna is survived by her mother Kathryn Lynn Lynch and stepfather Charles W. Lynch of Reed City; two daughters, Isabella Teresa and Amelia Barbara; their father Daniel Velez of Baltimore, Maryland; two stepbrothers, Mike and Robbie Jerore; and two nephews Ian James Flatt and Rodney Jacob Mangold. Also surviving are aunts Deborah, Sherrie and Rita; uncles Paul, Arthur, Steve and Jimmy; DeAnna’s grandfather Sheldon M. Handy of Evart, Michigan; five uncles from the Jerore family Jim, Ron, Jerry, Tom, Larry; numerous cousins, extended family and also special friend, David Harris of Milford.
DeAnna was preceded in death by her adoptive father Franklin L. Jerore; sister Michelle Lynn Mangold; grandparents James W. and Dorothy Jerore of Redford, Michigan and Barbara L. Handy of Evart, Michigan.
DeAnna was a loving mother to her two daughters. Camping, swimming, hiking and biking; anything that involved being outdoors was her passion. She didn’t want to waste time inside the house, though she also loved to cook and bake, a passion she shared with her mother Kate.
Visitation will take place at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Fr. Dick Host officiating.
Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is open to all.
However, because of the ongoing coronavirus issues, the service is limited to family only.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family.
