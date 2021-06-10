Deanna Sue Shasteen of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly at home on May 14, 2021. She was 69.
Deanna was born in Cadillac on July 24, 1951 to Stanley Herron and Thelma (Nicholas) Herron.
Deanna is survived by her two children Jerry Caldwell Jr of Florida and Misty May Shasteen of Lansing; mother Thelma Anderson of Cadillac; eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Greenwood Township Cemetery.
