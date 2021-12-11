Loving (and lovable) mother, daughter, sister and friend, Debbie Lynn (don't call me Debra!) Budnick passed away very unexpectedly at Cadillac Hospital, November 28th due to the effects of the Covid-19 virus. True to her lifelong strength of facing and overcoming many obstacles, Debbie valiantly fought this disease with confidence right to a calm and peaceful end.
Debbie was born in Pittsburgh, grew up in Saginaw, and established her family in Cadillac. She attended Ferris State University and Baker College, earning a bachelor's degree in accounting. Her lifelong creative pursuits included writing poetry, including several self-published books, and creating numerous YouTube videos. She was especially proud of her sons, their interests and accomplishments, and always enjoyed many fun activities and a practical joke or two with both. She "babied" her two guinea pigs, handsome Phillip and pretty Callie, and really enjoyed biking, exercising, fishing and the Detroit Tigers. Debbie had beautiful eyes, the barest soul and the deepest compassion for others. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Juddee Maxwell; her father, James (Annette Scharffe) Budnick; her sons and true friends, Zachary Budnick and Michael (Sarah) Budnick; and her loving sisters, Denise Budnick and Nikki (Wayne) Edwards; two nieces, Ashley and Chelsea; two nephews, Samuel and Mitchell, and one great nephew, Jensen. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roman and Rita Kaminski and Edward and Constance Budnick; and two special uncles, Kevin Jennings and Dennis Kaminski.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, MI. Because of the Covid-19 dangers and family precautions, a Catholic Mass of Remembrance and "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date to be announced.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.