Deborah Blodgett

Deborah Ann Blodgett, age 71, passed peacefully on September 15, 2022 in Springfield, MO. She is formerly of Kalamazoo and Mesick, MI.
She was born April 16, 1961 in Sparta, IL to Daisy and Martin Vaughn, where she was the oldest of eight children. Deb worked at Whirlpool Corporation and Bronson Methodist Hospital for many years. After raising her daughters, she fulfilled her dream of becoming an RN. She graduated from Bronson School of Nursing in 1996, before moving to Mesick. It didn't take long to find her first nursing jog with Hospice of Michigan, where she worked for over 20 years. She drove all over Northern Michigan, living her dream.
Deb had many talents. She was an seamstress and made many clothes for her girls when they were younger. She could wrap gifts better than anyone I have ever known. She did work at JCPenney in the gift wrap department for a short time in her younger years. Deb was an amazing cake decorator and had a cake decorating business out of her house for nearly 40 years. She did an amazing job landscaping around her homes both in PawPaw and Mesick. She was a hard worker who would do anything for anybody, with zero hesitation.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Daisy and Martin; sisters Sue and Sheila; ex-husband and friend Dennis; bothers-in-law Frank and Walter; and nieces Tammy and Marissa.
She leaves behind her beloved dog, Molly; sisters Nancy and Glenda; brothers Harold, Tim (Brenda) and Tom (Jamie); two daughter, Trisha (Jim) Nelson and Shawnteel (Eddie) Blodgett; grandchildren: Andrew, Emily (Zachary), Elisabeth, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Grayson and Blakely; and dear friend and sister-in-law Caroline Bell. Deb also had several nieces, nephews and cousins and many dear friends who were like family.
There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at ReCast church of Mattawan (MI) from noon to 3 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to a hospice organization of your choice or to the American Diabetes Association.
