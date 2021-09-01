Deborah (Debi) Herald, 68, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late John and Edna (Boynton) Thwaites in Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 9th, 1953. Debi moved to Cadillac from Florida in 1997 to take care of her ailing mother. Debi was well known for slinging drinks at the local American Legion and the Busy Bee Tavern until she retired. She was Aunt Debi to most and had a huge hand in raising many of her nieces and nephews. Debi will be missed by many and thought of often. Debi is survived by her son Michael Grant; grandchildren Tiffany, Hunter, and Colton; siblings Johnny Thwaites of Marion, Vicki Gunnerson of Lake City and Mark Thwaites of Cadillac, many nieces and nephews, and her furry companion Weasel. She was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Thwaites. Per Debi's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at the American Legion Post 94 from 6-8 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

