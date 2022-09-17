Deborah Jane Tomich, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was 62.

Deb was born on July 14, 1960 to Jerry and Mary Jane (McPherson) Kelley in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating high school, she went on to achieve her Master's Degree in teaching from Central Michigan University. Deb entered into marriage with Scot Daniel Tomich on October 18, 1980 in Carleton, Michigan. She dedicated her patient heart to serving and teaching children. Deb recently retired in 2019 from over 25 years of teaching special education. In her spare time, she could often be found outside, whether it was going fishing, for a motorcycle ride, camping with family and friends or just laying out at the beach. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Deb is survived by her loving husband of nearly 42 years, Scot Tomich; children, Kellie (Jeremy) Prielipp and Kyle (Heather) Tomich; grandchildren, Braden, Lila, Lucy, Kyrah and Karter; father, Jerry Kelley; brother, Ron (Pamela) Kelley; mother-in-law, Marion Tomich; 2 brothers-in-law; 4 sisters-in-law; and many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Kelley; father-in-law, John Tomich; and brother-in-law, John Tomich II.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Olde Mille Venue in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

