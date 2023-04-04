Deborah Sue DuVall, age 73, passed away on March 31, 2023 at her home in Cadillac, surrounded by loved ones. Debbie was born on December 15, 1949 to Kenneth and Ardis (Hillard) Bennett in Cadillac, MI. On December 22, 1967 she married Bruce Wayne DuVall Sr. while he was home on leave from basic training.
Debbie enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed traveling around northern Michigan and especially loved visiting the Mackinac Bridge. She was a member of the Cadillac Ladies Auxiliary with the American Legion Post 94 and the Amvets Post 110.
Family was very important to Debbie and she would go beyond extraordinary for her husband, kids and grandkids.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband Bruce DuVall Sr.; son Bruce (Paula) DuVall Jr. and daughter Amy (Jeff) Stapleton; granddaughters Aleesha (Tyler) Rodwancy and Jessica (Brendan) Gaynier; grandsons Jordan DuVall and Travis Bagwell; a great-grandbaby expected in August; many nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Richard and Gary Bennett and her sister Karen Harper; sister-in-law Bessie Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac, MI on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 10:30 am with Chaplain Doug Klee officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. A luncheon will follow the service at the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Debbie's honor to the Cadillac Vets Serving Vets. Donations can be made at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services or mailed to the family in ℅: Amy Stapleton, 1874 Hickory Hills Blvd, Howell, MI 48855. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
