Debra Ann Bushard, age 66 of Marion passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1956 in Cadillac, MI to Millard and Rosemary (DeView) Bowers.
Debra enjoyed playing games on her phone, gardening, working with plants, and especially enjoyed spending her time loving her kids and grandchildren.
Debra is survived by her children; Angela Jarvis of Cadillac, Doug Bigger of Marion, and Steven Pollington of Marion, seventeen grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, siblings; Connie (Harold) Pollington of McBain, Cheryl (Dale) Westdorp of McBain, Jerry (Gloria) Bowers of McBain, Calvin (Deanna) Grandy of Neosho, MO, Tamera (Scott) McCrory of St. Louis, MI, and Sherry (Rick) Baker of Crystal, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Jason Pollington, and sister Bonnie Johnson.
Memorial services will be at 11 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery. After the service, a luncheon will take place at the McBain City Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
