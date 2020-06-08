EVART — Debra Ann Elliott, of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home in Evart Township. She was 68.
Deb courageously battled pancreatic cancer for two years and inspired many people throughout her journey. Deb was born on February 21, 1952 in Cadillac to Kenneth D. and O. Elaine (Johnson) Mishler. The Mishlers moved to Evart from the Tustin area when Deb was a teenager and she graduated from Evart High School in 1970. Deb went on to earn her degree from Davenport University. She married Michael J. Elliott on March 18, 1978 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart. Deb worked at Evart Products for 46 years, retiring in 2018 as a Quality Engineer. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart. Deb had an infectious smile and was an encouraging people person who enjoyed her friends and having a good time. Deb was very family oriented and was a well- known baker and talented quilter. Deb also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and last but not least, shopping.
Deb is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael J. Elliott of Evart, her daughter, Jenny (Nate) Parsons of Benton Harbor, Michigan, her two sons, Christopher (Jenny) Elliott of Nashville, Tennessee, David (Pia Tocco) Elliott of Royal Oak, Michigan, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Adam) Stoll of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Kirsten (Dona) Hind of Athens, Georgia, Maddie, Maya, and Michael Elliott of Nashville, Tennessee, two sisters, Diane McClintock of Evart, Beth (Jim) LaTulip of Evart, two brothers, Gary (Sally) Mishler of Gaylord, Michigan, Steve (Deb) Mishler of Evart, and numerous nephews. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gregory K. Mishler.
A Celebration of Life honoring Debra Ann Elliott is in its planning stage. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Health Hospice, 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960, or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart, MI.
