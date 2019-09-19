LAKE CITY — Debra Lynn Stone, age 63, of Lake City passed away September 17, 2019 at her home.
Debra was born November 18, 1955 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to James and Marilyn (Thurlow) Mulholland. Debi married Roger Stone July 24, 2000 on the beautiful banks of Lake Missaukee and enjoyed life in the summer at the Home Acres airport in Lake City and looked forward to winter months in Florida with the love of her life, Roger.
Debi loved horseback riding and spending time with her cat, Cindeerella. She was a member of the HALO Club of Lake City and an avid golfer.
Debi is survived by her husband, Roger, and her siblings, Kelly (Joe) Markham, Kerry (Cheryl) Mulholland and Stacy Mulholland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Jamie, Nathen, Derek, Joey, Teri Ann, Erin, Michael, Russell, Alexander, Noah, Mikhayla, Mercedes; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeffrey; and nephew, Olivier.
A Celebration of Life service and burial will be held in Windsor, Ontario at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
