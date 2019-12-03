CADILLAC — DeeLoris Ann Benson, 78, passed away after a long battle with health problems in Lakeview, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
She was born Dec. 17, 1940 in Cadillac. Dee, as she was known, visited Michigan to visit her sisters; Barbara Cawley who died Oct. 12, 2016, Sue Huber and Dorothy Micklatcher, her high school friends and former roommates.
Living in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Duluth, Minnesota she began canoeing in Minnesota and Canada and became an avid birdwatcher, considering those days the highlight of her life. Her gardening and painting were other loves. In Lakeview she arranged 22 exhibits of local arts and crafts.
DeeLoris was employed in her younger years as an office manager for Mutual of New York in Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Cleveland, Billings and Minneapolis and as a specialist in Manhattan. Much of her time in Manhattan was spent in art classes or art museums or attending the ballet.
The greatest joy of her life was meeting her birth daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Olson and two granddaughters; Savannah and Alex.
At the request of DeeLoris there will be no services held. Desert Rose Funeral Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
