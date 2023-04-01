Delbert Lee Corson of Reed City passed away, March 28, 2023 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 67. Del was born April 3, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan to Theodore Henry and Lois Marie (Wilder) Corson.

Del spent the majority of his career in Grand Haven before moving back North. During his time in Grand Haven his friends at JW's became like a second family to him. He enjoyed technology, computer games and was an excellent cook.

He is survived by his sisters, Lois Engle of LeRoy and Shirley Fader of Burton and many nieces, nephews.

Del was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alan and Carl Sarver.

Family services will take place at a later date. His final resting place will be Dover Township Cemetery in Lake County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

