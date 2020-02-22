MANTON — Delissca Eileen Belleville, of Manton, passed peacefully into the Lord's embrace on February 20, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 68.
Delissca was born February 8th, 1952 in Manistique, Michigan, the daughter of Harold and Bonnie (Leveille) Belleville and sister to Angela Belleville and Phyllis (Belleville) Ciccone. She was the beloved mother of two children, Derek Madsen, and Sabrina (Madsen) Sawson. She was a loving grandmother mother to five beautiful grandchildren, Alyshia, Mekayla, Austin, Zoe, and Logan.
Del graduated from Hazel Park high school, and later in life discovered a love for photography and was proud of her enrollment in photography courses at Oakland University. This led to years of her living behind the lens, capturing some of life's most precious moments. Traveling throughout Michigan and places such as Key West, Arizona, and California, she loved seeing the beauty of the outdoors. She turned her memories into beautiful photographs. Those photographs led her to explore her talents with painting. She realized that she had an amazing talent and soon covered the walls in her home with her newfound passion. She lived in books, her favorite author being Danielle Steele. She was always singing or enjoying music and loved to dance. Learning to do the two-step and swing brought her years of laughter and amazing memories. She loved to feel the wind and sun on her face while enjoying miles of bike rides with her friends.
She decided to call Manton her home where she enjoyed the beauty nature had provided right outside her own window. She soon made wonderful friends in Phil Fry and Sherry Thompson, who remained there for her during her battle with cancer and gave her love and support that she will be eternally grateful for. The love she had for her children and grandchildren was so intense, that it became her motivation to accept treatment. She rediscovered a love for the church and had accepted Christ as her Savior through the support of her church and friends at Manton Free Methodist Church. Her love for the Lord brought her peace and grace in knowing that she was going home to a place where she would soon be reunited with her mother and father.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Manton Free Methodist Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. James Thompson. Interment alongside her family will take place in the U.P. at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton Free Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
