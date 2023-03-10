Della Andrus, age 95, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Briarwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Allegan. Della was the only girl in a family of six brothers; a sister, Helen, died before Della was born. Her parents were from Lithuania, so she had an enriched upbringing on their large farm. Della graduated from Bloomingdale as Salutatorian of her class and went on to Western Michigan University on a scholarship for one year in business and secretarial. She started working at North American Rockwell soon after as a secretary. During her employment at Rockwell, Della met James D. Andrus and they were married on November 24, 1950. Together they started a family, having three children. Della started working at Probate Court and worked for Judge Chever and Judge Greg. Della so enjoyed her job, gardening, reading, and raising her family. She had a green thumb and plants flourished under her care. Della leaves behind a daughter, Vickie Andrus Todd; two sons, James A. Andrus (Barb) and Daniel C. Andrus (Julie); six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; her sister; and her husband, James D. Andrus. Della wished for a private visitation and graveside service with immediate family. Those wanting to make a memorial contribution may do so through Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010; or Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard Street, Allegan, MI 49010.
