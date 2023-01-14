Della Lou Bednarick of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 77.
Della was born May 19, 1945 in Cadillac, Michigan to Buddy C. and Doris Ruth (Loehr) Silvers and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1963 and attended Central Michigan University. Della worked at Chemical Bank and retired as branch manger after 20 years. She was a member of a Rock Club in Yuma and Made in Michigan Market where she showcased and sold the jewelry she made. Della enjoyed going gold prospecting and was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America. She also enjoyed many winters in Arizona and traveling with her husband.
On August 14, 1965 she married Robert E. Bednarick, who she met in high school, he survives her along with their sons: William (Tonya) Bednarick of Cadillac, Thomas (Pauline) Bednarick of Grand Blanc and James Bednarick (Allison Syrewicze) of Big Rapids; grandchildren: Emli (Raul) Rubalcado, Kyle Bednarick (Leahkadia Billow), Skylar Bednarick, Samuel Bednarick; four great-grandchildren and her brother John (Peggy) Silvers of Cadillac.
Services will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be Meauwataka Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
