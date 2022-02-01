Delmer E. Mathews of LeRoy passed away, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 87.
Del was born October 8, 1934 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Delmer F. and Helen M.( Muchie) Mathews.
He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1952 and began college at Central Michigan University before getting drafted. Del then served honorably in the United States Army. After his time in the service Del returned to Central Michigan University to finish his Bachelors degree. He worked at Permabilt for many years and cherished the friendships he made there. Del moved north and worked for the United States Postal Service in LeRoy, where he retired from.
Moving north was a great fit for Del, he was a true outdoorsman. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed car rides. He knew the State of Michigan like the back of his hand and could take a new route every time he traveled. Del was a craftsman and had an artistic mind that he passed on. Seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren delighted Del, they brought him great joy.
On January 31, 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Marshall, Michigan he married Harriet R. Hillabrant and she survives him along with their children: Barb (Rob) Sibary of Luther, Dan (Tani) Mathews of Huston, Texas, Bob Mathews of Cadillac; grandchildren: Corrie (Mark) Breunsbach, Nate (Becca) Sibary, Tyler Zapata, Mariah Mathews, Jacob Mathews, Rebecca Mathews; great-grandchildren: Caiden, Sautter, Hennessey, Gwen, Kate and Ellowyn; siblings: Ron (Jane) Mathews, Charles Mathews, Bonnie (Dave) Schwarting; sister-in-law, KanDee Mathews; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ted Mathews; and an infant sister, Mary.
A memorial service will be take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
