LAKE CITY — Delores (Dee) Jean Bruyette age 73, of Lake City, passed away on July 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 2, 1947 to Harold and Dorothy (Cronin) Henry. Delores enjoyed sewing, fishing, gardening, and painting rocks. She had worked for Meijer in Cadillac, UBC (Wick’s Lumber), and Fosters Market.
She is survived by her husband, John Dewey Bruyette; son, Brett (Elisa) Johnson; and daughters, Kelli (Kevin) Johnson Crane, and Wendi Johnson (Troy) Labs. She has eight grandkids and six great-grandkids. Also, there is a sister, Cheryl Henry Barrick surviving. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Sr. and Dorothy Henry; and a brother, Harold Henry Jr.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lake City Assembly of God Church with Rev. Carol Jackson-Clapper officiating. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
