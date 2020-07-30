LAKE CITY — Delores (Dee) Jean Bruyette age 73, of Lake City, passed away on July 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 2, 1947 to Harold and Dorothy (Cronin) Henry. Delores enjoyed sewing, fishing, gardening, and painting rocks. She had worked for Meijer in Cadillac, UBC (Wick’s Lumber), and Fosters Market.

She is survived by her husband, John Dewey Bruyette; son, Brett (Elisa) Johnson; and daughters, Kelli (Kevin) Johnson Crane, and Wendi Johnson (Troy) Labs. She has eight grandkids and six great-grandkids. Also, there is a sister, Cheryl Henry Barrick surviving. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Sr. and Dorothy Henry; and a brother, Harold Henry Jr.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lake City Assembly of God Church with Rev. Carol Jackson-Clapper officiating. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.