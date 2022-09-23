Delores V. Bostick, of Cadillac, passed away at Cherry Grove AFC on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was 83.
Dee was born on December 16, 1938, in Cadillac, Michigan to Alvar and Bernadette Morris. She entered into marriage with Wilfrid E. Bostick on March 7, 1959.
In years past Delores spent time working at Tuscola County Medical Center. Dee enjoyed fishing with her husband, making memories while camping in their travel trailer, and spent time tending to flowers or behind the sewing machine. Dee loved to travel and had a very special trip she cherished to Alaska. Dee will be greatly missed as the matriarch of the family along with all her efforts of keeping the flock together.
She is survived by her husband, Will Bostick of Cadillac; her children, Bryon (Juliana) Bostick, Sarah Bostick, Daniel (Barbara) Bostick, Scot (Traci) Bostick, and Calvin (Crystal) Bostick; grandchildren, Allyssa, Courteney, Krystina (Matt), Rachelle, Alicia,Wyatt, Allana, Rigz, Storm (Tiara), Morgan, and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Carmen, Easton, Aiden, Taylor, Brent, and Castiel; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvar Morris; mother, Bernadette Morris; and daughter, Robin Bostick
Funeral services will be held at 1pm at Rollins Christian Fellowship on Monday, September 26, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Matthew Coyne. Memorial contributions may be directed to Rollins Christian Fellowship.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall -Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
