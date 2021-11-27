Delphine Quist
Memoriams

Delphine Mathilda Quist, age 90, of Lowell, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by family. The daughter of Delmar & Mattie (Westdrop) Boven, she was born on December 07, 1930 in Falmouth. Delphine enjoyed gardening and reading. She will lovingly be remembered by her family; sons, Howard, Jeff (Julie); grandchildren, Christopher, Brian (Meghan), Jessica (Josh), and Justin (Casie); great- grandchildren, Harley, Jovi, Kenzleigh, Jaxyn, Brooke, and Oliver; sister, Marlene; brother, Ron (Marilyn); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Henry; daughter, Karen; son, Terry; daughter-in-law, Cora; brothers, Alvin and Gene. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 1st, at Vogel Center Cemetery, 10051 S. Koopman Rd Marion, MI 49665 with coffee and cake following at Prosper Christian Reformed Church, 1975 E Prosper Rd Falmouth, MI 49632. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a Memorial contribution in honor of Delphine to Unity Reformed Church, 4450 Pointsettia Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI 49508. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Delphine's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com

Cadillac News

