Delton (Sarge) Bigford, 78, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Butterworth hospital in Grand Rapids after a long battle with numerous serious health conditions. He was a graduate of Marion High School "Class of 1963". Sarge proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. On September 1, 1973, in Temple, Michigan, he was united in marriage to Linda Davis of Lansing. He was a true craftsman and was a licensed contractor until retiring in 2011. He and Linda were founding member of the Eagles FOE 4087. Forever an outdoorsman, Sarge enjoyed hunting, and fishing and loved sharing it with family and friends. On the softer side, he loved music especially a good Polka and he and Linda could clear any dance floor, no matter the occasion. His other love was a good dessert. No matter how sick he was, he would always ask "where's my strawberry cake"!
He will be dearly missed by Linda and his children, Tonja (Richard) Slotman of West Olive, MI, Tammy (Manoj) Mukkada of Mililani, HI, Shane (Mark) Brock of Ashton, Leanna Bigford-Mozden of Evart, Jim Welch (Marion), Wendy (Jerry) Kibby of Sahuarita, AZ, Angela (Terry) Smith of Caldonia, MI, his grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara M. English, Frank (Darlene) Bigford, and Dewey Bigford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delton and Evaline Bigford; and a brother, James Bigford.
Memorial services will be held at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. with military honors present.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bigford family, in care of Linda Bigford.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.