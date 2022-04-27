Dennis A Bridson

Dennis Albert Bridson, age 74, of Fife Lake passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by his loved ones.
Dennis was born on January 31, 1948, in Fife Lake to Myron and Emma (Ingersoll) Bridson.
Dennis grew up on his family farm where he fell in love with the sweet girl, Barbara, living just down the street. Dennis and Barb (Williams) were married on May 5, 1967.
Dennis was a lifetime farmer and logger, a love which later in life he shared with his son Dennis Jr. As a result of this shared love, they started a business enjoying many years of logging together.
Dennis is survived by his wife Barb, his children Connie (Dave) Mason, Bonnie (Doug) Dontje, Dennis (Tawsha) Bridson, and Susie (Corey) Greter. Dennis is also survived by eight grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Avalos, Kiley (Jay) Raymer, Krystyna (Lane) Griffith, Sammantha (Dan) Smith, Dylan (Raina) Dontje, Devin Bridson, Brylie Greter, Emma Bridson, nine great grandchildren, his sister Carol Swanson, sister-in-law Gin (Duane) Thomas, brother-in-law Rodney (Sharon) Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis is preceded in death by his mom and dad, along with his brothers, Dale Bridson, Dave Bridson, his brother-in-law Glen Swanson, and his sister-in-law Mae Kimball. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Hulwick Event Center, 10674 Coster Rd SW, Fife Lake, MI 49633.
Cremation arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.
