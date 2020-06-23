MESICK — Dennis Allen Reese, a longtime resident of the Mesick area passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was 53.
Dennis was born on December 14, 1966 in St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing to parents Jerry and Donna (Tiedt) Reese. Dennis spent time in the Bellaire area before moving to Mesick, where he was a member of the State Champion Baseball Team before becoming a graduate in 1985.
To say Dennis was creative and talented was putting it mildly. He was unbelievably gifted with the skill to create whatever he could imagine. Dennis provided his abilities freely with his generous spirit. He would often be found helping others with whatever the dilemma or whatever might need fixing. Over the years he enjoyed painting, airbrushing, carving, working on cars, creating parts, taxidermy, building custom fishing rods, and gunsmithing, to name a few. But in the end, he could find peace and solitude fishing and will be remembered for his good heart.
Dennis is survived by his very dear and special friend, JoAnne Richard and her children Ben (Laura) Richard and Mike (Joni) Richard; his father, Jerry (Sandra) Reese; two sisters, Penny (Neil) Crawford and Terri (Bruce) Miles; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna.
Private family memorial services will take place and memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Online where condolences and memories may be shared at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
