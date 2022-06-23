Dennis Arvid Luhtanen, age 82 of Harrietta, Michigan, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday June 19, 2022.
He was born on November 13, 1939, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Jack and Jean (Walton) Luhtanen. He graduated from Kaleva High School, class of 1958. On September 22, 1962, he married Jean Garlets in Mesick, Michigan and they shared 59 years together.
A self-employed truck driver, Dennis was an honorary member of the Mesick Amvets. He loved working with wood and enjoyed his model train set.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jean Luhtanen; children Brenda (Craig) Borr, Laura Amlott, and Eric Luhtanen; seven grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers Larry (Colleen) Luhtanen and Jim Luhtanen.
In addition to his parents Jack and Jean, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers Duane and Bill Luhtanen.
At this time, no services will be held for Dennis.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Dennis's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.