Dennis Arvid Luhtanen
Memoriams

Dennis Arvid Luhtanen, age 82 of Harrietta, Michigan, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday June 19, 2022.

He was born on November 13, 1939, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Jack and Jean (Walton) Luhtanen. He graduated from Kaleva High School, class of 1958. On September 22, 1962, he married Jean Garlets in Mesick, Michigan and they shared 59 years together.

A self-employed truck driver, Dennis was an honorary member of the Mesick Amvets. He loved working with wood and enjoyed his model train set.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jean Luhtanen; children Brenda (Craig) Borr, Laura Amlott, and Eric Luhtanen; seven grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers Larry (Colleen) Luhtanen and Jim Luhtanen.

In addition to his parents Jack and Jean, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers Duane and Bill Luhtanen.

At this time, no services will be held for Dennis.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Dennis's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"