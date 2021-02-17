Dennis Dodge

Dennis Melvin Dodge, 65, of Fennville, Michigan passed away December 23, 2020.
He continued to show all who knew him how extremely strong he was until the end.
Educated at Evart High School and Lake Superior State University, Dennis received a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering Technology and an associate degree in Computer Engineering Technology in 1976.
He and his first wife, Lisa, married in 1976. His love for LSSU brought him back to campus as an instructor in Engineering, 1977-78.
1978 brought a career opportunity with McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River (PAX) in Maryland.
He spent the next four years as a lead flight test engineer on the FA-18 Hornet. Dennis and his family relocated to St. Louis where he worked on several aerospace projects including the Canadian F/A-18.
The family moved to Michigan in 1992. He worked for Four Winns in Cadillac before returning to McDonnell Douglas for a short time, then eventually settling in Holland and a position with Tiara Yachts. Dennis ended his career as an engineer at JR Automation. Remarried to Debbie in 2003, the two enjoyed countless hours watching boats at the Soo Locks and Jeeps on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
His memory will be kept alive by his wife Debbie (Kamp); children, Hilary Dodge, Traverse City, Jason (Nicole) Dodge, Grand Rapids; grandchildren Tyler, Noah, Emma, Reece; Bonus daughter, Rebecca (Kaver) Ikeda; and grandchildren, Kris, Tori, Angel.
His mother Mona Lou (Mort) Dodge-Crawford, brother, Danny, nephew, Jarrett, of Evart; first wife, Lisa and lifelong friend and confidant, Scott Yost also survive. Dennis is also loved by many surviving cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Preceding Dennis in death are his father, Donald Dodge; an infant brother, Tommy; and grandparents Beatrice and Ezra Mort and Leonard and Rose Dodge.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Holland Hospital, helping us to be "slow and steady" as we spent his last month with him.
An outdoor memorial celebration is planned for July 24, 2021 at Golden Twp. Park, Silver Lake.
The Dennis M. Dodge Engineering Scholarship has been established at Lake Superior State University. Contributions may be directed to: LSSU Foundation, www.lssu.edu/give, with this scholarship name in the field indicated.
