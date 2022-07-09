Dennis Finnerty

Dennis Jay Finnerty, 60, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at home in Cheyboygan, after losing his second battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on January 7, 1962 to Joseph Lee Finnerty and Doris June (Frisk) Finnerty in Cadillac, MI. He was the 7th and last child born into their large family. He was a special gift to his sister Dee, as he was born on her 11th birthday.
Dennis attended Cadillac Area Public Schools.
He grew up in Cadillac, moved to Lansing, and eventually spent most of his life living in Crystal, MI.
He worked various jobs throughout his life and was especially mechanical and could fix many things. He loved cars and working to fix them. He liked spending time with family and friends.
On May 23, 2003, he married Diana Ommen after being together for over 17 years and enjoyed 16 years of marriage. He lovingly cared for her until she passed on January 13, 2020.
He is survived by his large, loving family that includes his siblings: Bruce (Jane) Finnerty, Deloris (Mike) Brinks, Maxine (John) Swanberg, all of Cadillac, Alvin (Alice) Finnerty of Boon, and Larry Finnerty of Lake City. He is survived by special nephew, Dean (Sherrise) Finnerty of Grand Rapids and many, many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by Diana's son, Corey (Sheri Lynn) Ommen and granddaughter, Payton, of Cheboygan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and oldest brother Leroy Finnerty.
Cremation has taken place.
