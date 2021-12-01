Dennis 'Pat' Gaylord passed away at the Munson Medical Center on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was 85 years old.
Pat was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Peter Gaylord.
He is survived by his brother W (Tim) Gaylord; sister, Peggy Gilcher; and step-brother, Terry Cooley.
Pat attended Mesick Schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade and graduated in 1954. After high school, Pat studied at Ferris State University, where he played football. He then transferred to the University of Michigan, where he earned his degree. He taught as a history teacher at Montague High School and coached football for many years. Pat took great pride in his education, and reveled in any win for his alma mater. Go, Blue!
Pat had a deep appreciation for nature and was a true outdoors man. Pat did not fear adventuring into the wilderness, many times, alone. For years, he traveled to northern territories, hiked miles, set up his own personal camps, fly-fished, and portaged his canoe.
Pat led with his sense of humor and appreciated a quick-wit. If Pat ever poked fun at you, it was usually because he liked you. Pat didn't mind "stirring the pot" or arguing for the sake of discussion; to him, a good-humored challenge was all part of the fun. Pat will be dearly missed.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
